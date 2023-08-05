No action against govt employees who took part in Raj Bhavan march; report submitted

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government said on Saturday that no action will be taken against government employees who participated in an LDF protest organised by the Higher Education Protection Committee in front of the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accepted an explanation of the employees concerned, who are also leaders of left-wing organisations.

A report forwarded to the Raj Bhavan stated there was no case to take action against the employees. The Raj Bhavan had sought an explanation from the government on the matter after the BJP leadership submitted a complaint to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The march inaugurated by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury was held on March 15, 2022. BJP state president K Surendran had moved the High Court the same day claiming that government employees were participating in the march. The petition pointed out that it is illegal for government employees to strike against the Governor, who is the constitutional head of the state.

The High Court did not intervene in the demand to ban government employees from participating in the march. The court suggested that if the chief secretary receives a complaint on the matter, it should be considered and settled according to law.

The BJP district leadership later lodged a complaint with the Governor. Information and video footage of protesting government officials belonging to left-wing organisations were handed over. The petition was sent to the Chief Secretary of Raj Bhavan for further action.

Officials clarified to the chief secretary that they did not participate in a political strike.

The Chief Minister accepted the official explanation and suggested no further action. The Raj Bhavan was intimated about the same through a report.