Aluva child murder: SIT takes accused for evidence collection, recreates crime scene

Aluva: The Special Investigation probing the brutal murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva has recreated the crime scene during the evidence collection.



On Sunday morning, the probe team took the accused to places he visited on the day of the crime.

Accused Asfaq Alam was seen explaining how he committed the crime to the police during the evidence collection, Manorama News reported. A posse of police was deployed in Aluva market to control the angry mob.

At first, they took Alam to Aluva market and the spot where he committed the crime.

The child's mother tried to attack the accused during the evidence collection at the housing complex. The accused was the victim's neighbour.

A liquor outlet and a bakery were the other spots covered in the evidence collection.

It is learnt that the accused has been cooperating with the probe team and narrated the abduction, sexual assault and murder of the child.

Meanwhile, Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Sunday visited the girl's family assured that the state government will probe the case and prosecute the accused in a manner that would ensure the culprit does not come out of jail.

Shamseer said the state government was also aware of the victim's family's wish for ensuring the maximum possible punishment for the accused -- Ashfaq Alam.

The girl who went missing on July 28 was found murdered in an abandoned area near Aluva market on July 29. Police said Alam who abducted the child confessed to killing her. The SIT also confirmed the criminal background of the accused from Bihar. Ghazipur police had registered a POCSO case against him for attempting to molest a 10-year-old girl. The accused reportedly fled from Ghazipur after taking bail in the case.

(with PTI inputs)