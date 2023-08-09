Malayalam
Car bursts into flames at Vakathanam, man succumbs to burn injuries

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 09, 2023 10:37 AM IST
Kottayam Car Fire | Photo: Manorama
OG Sabu, The car which caught fire in Vakathanam. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: The owner of the running car, which caught fire here on Tuesday, succumbed to burn injuries. OG Sabu (57) from Pandanchira in Vakathanam died at 7.30 am on Wednesday. 

The car caught fire 20 meters away from his house in Pandanchira at 10:15 am on Tuesday. The car burst into flames after a small explosion. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames in minutes. The fire started in the front of the vehicle. 

Sabu's wife Shiny and his children Aksha and Akshara ran towards the car on hearing the explosion. Guest workers who were involved in construction work nearby and local residents rushed to Sabu's aid and helped him out of the car. They broke the front door of the car and got him out, but he was severely injured.

He  was first admitted to a hospital in Chethipuzha with 70 per cent burns and then shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. 

Sabu was the former secretary of the SNDP Yogam High Range. 

