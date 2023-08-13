3 policemen locked up, assaulted in club by a gang at Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2023 09:58 PM IST
Representational image.

Three police officers, including an inspector, were locked up and assaulted inside a club at Athazhakunnu in Kannur Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm when a police team were on its night patrol. The cops knocked on a club on suspicion of a drinking party going on there.

According to reports, a group of men locked the cops inside and assaulted them. There were seven men and it is alleged that they were in an inebriated state.

RELATED ARTICLES

Three men have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Inspector CH Naseeb's shoulder was injured while CPO Aneesh also sustained injuries in the assault. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
(to be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout