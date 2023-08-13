Action council wants cops involved in Tanur custodial death to be dismissed

Malappuram: An action council formed to bring justice to Thamir Jifri, a victim of custodial death, has pointed fingers at the anti-narcotic wing that functions under the Malappuram District Police Chief.

The council has demanded the dismissal of all the police personnel involved in the case. They plan to approach Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with this demand.

According to the action council, members of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) were in an inebriated state when they arrested Jifri and a few others. Jifri died on August 1.

The council has alleged that they brutally assaulted Jifri in custody. The police are trying to save their colleagues by diverting the case and destroying evidence," the council said.

“Malappuram District Police S Sujith Das mentioned in his press meet post the custodial death that Thamir Jifri was involved in two narcotic cases earlier. He tried to divert the case and mislead the public by giving such false statements," said PM Rafeeq, working chairman of the action council.

"The police chief tried to depict it as a narcotic case to save his DANSAF team members. We demand a fair inquiry into the issue. The suspension of eight police personnel is not enough, the Tanur Inspector of Police has also known about the custodial beating. We demand the suspension of this officer also," Rafeeq said.

“The police chief also faced such allegation of fabricating drug cases earlier. So we do not believe a fair inquiry is possible as long as he serves as the chief of Malappuram police. So we demand the suspension of S Sujith Das to ensure a fair inquiry in the case," said Yasar Ollakkal, Vice Chairman of the council. They have also demanded Rs 25 lakhs as compensation from the state government to the family of the deceased.