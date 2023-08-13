Woman dies as boulder falls on car in Idukki; five others, including a baby, survive

Idukki: A 67-year-woman died after a boulder fell on the car she was travelling in at Valanjanganam in Kuttikkanam here on Sunday. Five other passengers, including an eight-month-old survived with minor injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Somini, 67, a resident of Upputhara. The car was crushed on impact.

According to the Peerumedu Police, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm near Valanjanganam waterfalls when the car was parked by the road.

Bibin Divakaran, a civil police officer attached to Cumbummettu Police Station was travelling in the car with his wife, two kids and Somini, who worked for the family.

The highway police said the vehicle was stopped to feed the kids. Somini was sitting on the left side of the back seat, which was where the boulder landed.

“Though we managed to rescue an eight-month-old baby and others in the car, it took nearly 45 minutes for the cops and fire and rescue personnel to take the woman out of the car. She was rushed to a private hospital in Mundakayam, but was declared brought dead,” said a highway policeman who took part in the rescue operation.

There was heavy intermittent rains in the Kuttikkanam since Sunday noon.