Former KSRTC employee, wife found dead in Vaikom

Our Correspondent
Published: August 15, 2023 07:45 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: iStock/Wachiwit

Kottayam: An M-panel employee, terminated from service by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) three years ago, and his wife have been found dead at their house in Vaikom here.

Nateshan (48) and his wife Sinimol (43), residents of Vrindavan at Taravattom in Maravanthuruthu panchayat, were found hanging to death inside their house around 6 pm on Monday.

A preliminary investigation suggests the duo might have taken the extreme step due to mounting financial liabilities, police said.

Nateshan was an M-panel employee with KSRTC and was terminated from service three years ago as part of cost-cutting measures by the corporation. He used to collect cowrie shells for a living. The couple has two daughters.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital and will be handed over to the relatives after autopsy.

