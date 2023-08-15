Three from Thrissur invited to interact with PM Modi at I-Day function

Elavally (Thrissur): Young entrepreneur couple from Thrissur are among the chosen invitees at the Independence Day function in New Delhi at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries will be present.

P G Gineesh and his wife Aswathy, who are based at Kakkachery, have received the invitation for their exemplary entrepreneurial roles.

Gineesh was recognised for his achievement in launching an agricultural production and marketing soctime.

The venture was started with 400 shareholders at Chittattukara in Thrissur district. The enterprise named “Kalpa Raksha” procures coconuts from farmers. It will launch a brand of coconut oil underthe name 'Kalpam' during the Onam season.

Young farmer too

Another Thrissur resident who made it to the Independence Day function is young farmer, Saleem.

The 35-year-old is elated over the opportunity that has been extended to him to interact with the Prime Minister on Independence Day.

He received the invitation to take part in the Independence Day celebration and in the subsequent interaction with the Prime Minister as part of the PM Kisan Scheme.

Saleem has been allotted 5 minutes to share his experience with the Prime Minister at the farmers’ interaction with the Union Agriculture Minister. Fifty-five farmers from various states will take part in the event.

Only two farmers, including Saleem, have been selected from Kerala to take part in the Independence Day celebration and the interaction with the Prime Minister.

A top official of the Agriculture department is accompanying them.

Although Saleem had been into farming for 20 years, he became actively engaged in the field only in the past seven years.

Saleem is growing paddy on 55 acres in different paddy polders in Desamangalam and Varavoor panchayats in Thrissur district and in a polder at Thirumittakode in the neighbouring Palakkad district.

Saleem belongs to Tali in Varavoor Panchayat.