Veena's firm no longer exists, CPM secy rubbishes allegations against CM's daughter

Kannur: CPM state secretary M V Govindan refuted the allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena over the contract between her firm and CMRL. He pointed out that Veena's company ceased operation already.



“How do two companies publicise details of their contract? Veena's firm had provided services to the company for the amount received,” he claimed.

Govindan was addressing the Secular Street programme hosted by DYFI in Elayavoor here on Tuesday.

He also pointed out that the financial matters of family members should not be linked with the party.

Reacting to Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan's allegations, Govindan stated that CPM is ready to crosscheck the election affidavit of Minister Riyas, husband of Veena.

“ Party has taken a strong stance when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's sons faced allegations. The party won't change its policy in this matter too,” he asserted.

The CPM secretary slammed the media for attacking Chief Minister's family.

“ We have already clarified the reality behind the allegations. But they are pretending to be ignorant of the facts. Media groups turned anti-communist now. They only support right-wing politics,” he criticised the media.

Congress and BJP have been attacking the ruling front after Malayala Manorama reported how CMRL paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena between 2017 and 2020 without receiving any services from her firm.