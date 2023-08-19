Five injured as bus hits two other vehicles at Neendakara

Published: August 19, 2023 12:17 PM IST
A KSRTC Volvo bus en route to Thiruvananthapuram collided with a mini-lorry and later rammed into another truck loaded with timber. Photo: Manorama

Kollam: Five people were injured in an accident on the national highway at Neendakara early on Saturday.

A KSRTC Volvo bus en route to Thiruvananthapuram collided with a mini-lorry and later rammed into another truck loaded with timber at 3.00 am.

Three people in the mini-lorry, the bus driver and a passenger were injured. They sought treatment at the Kollam District Hospital and Neendakara Taluk Hospital.

Traffic restriction was imposed on the national highway following the accident.

The rescue operation was led by Chavara police and fire force.

