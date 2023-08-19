'Lawyer Kuzhalnadan can't run a resort': Complaint lodged with Bar Council

Kochi: Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan who has been a strident critic of the Left Democratic Front Government over its alleged misdeeds is now fending off claims of tax evasion and money laundering arising from a property transaction in the Idukki district.

Now, the MLA, who is a successful lawyer, has been blamed for violating the rules of the Bar Council of Kerala.

A complaint was lodged against Muvattuppuzha MLA on Saturday for the alleged violation of the Bar Council rule which states that 'A person enrolled as a lawyer is not permitted to run a commercial enterprise'.



C K Sajeev, an office-bearer of the All-India Lawyers’ Union unit at the Ernakulam District Court, complained to the Kerala Bar Council against Kuzhalnadan for operating a resort in violation of its rules.



The property transaction which has come under a cloud was for the land on which a resort functions.



“Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who has enrolled as a lawyer under K/1609/2001 number, is operating a resort in the name of 'Kappithans Bugalow' in Idukki's Chinnakanal," states Sajeev's complaint.

CK Sajeev, secy of Ernakulam unit of All India Lawyers’ Union, complaints to Kerala Bar Council against Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan for operating a resort in violation of Bar Council rules. “A person enrolled as a lawyer is not permitted to run a commercial enterprise” pic.twitter.com/IfWeBk0Oqs — S. Anandan (@Anandans76) August 19, 2023

"It has come to light that Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Tom Sabu and Tony Sabu have received a registration document for 'Kappithans Bungalow' from the Chinnakanal Gram Panchayat. The application for registration mentions that the resort is a partnership project. However, according to the Advocates' Act, 1961, a lawyer is prohibited from operating a commercial establishment as a partner or a single owner," the complaint further states.



A lawyer who has enrolled under Rule 47 of the Act is not permitted to engage in business activities. Kuzhalnadan has not received the resort licence in the name of a partnership firm. Therefore, the Bar Council should take action against him under the category of 'professional misconduct',” the complaint states.



Already, Vigilance has received a complaint over the property deal. It has commenced a preliminary inquiry and is awaiting a report on the resurvey of the land.



As is well-known, the Congress leader has angered the ruling establishment by flagging alleged corruption or violation of norms. The Chief Minister, especially, has been a target of his pointed accusations over a slew of scandals.

