Approach court against CM's daughter, A K Balan challenges Kuzhalnadan

Palakkad: CPM leader A K Balan has come out with a riposte to Congress MLA and lawyer Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who intensified his attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena with more financial allegations. The senior CPM leader challenged Kuzhalnadan to approach the court over the allegations.



Balan asked whether Mathew Kuzhalnadan would be ready to withdraw the allegations levelled against Veena and her company and tender an apology and end his public life if it is proved that Veena and the company had paid IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax).

No one can permit a broadside against Veena just because she is a woman and the daughter of the Chief Minister, Balan said. He asked whether Veena had been either served a notice or summoned, and her side heard in connection with the allegations against her. He also challenged those raising such disputes to go to court also. “Even if Kuzhalnadan goes to the court, the case will not even cross the courtyard of the court,” he said.

"All I want to ask Mathew Kuzhalnadan is whether he stands by the allegations made by him. One of the main points he raised was that the Chief Minister's daughter did not pay IGST. If the record of the IGST given every month is demonstrated in full public view, will Mathew Kuzhalnadan end his public life? Why is he spreading canards in this form before the public every day?" Balan asked.

"If adequate service is not provided in connection with the consultancy agreement between two companies, shouldn't the person facing allegations in this regard be summoned before the concerned authority? Isn't it natural justice? Once the issue comes up before the Provisional Grievance Redressal Board of the Income Tax Department, how can it be unilaterally said that Veena has not rendered the services as per the contract, without listening to her version? Why was she denied the right to be heard just because she was the daughter of the Chief Minister of Kerala? Call out something on the basis of some news you get from somewhere, and then raise a demand to answer it," Balan lashed out.

"Where did Mathew Kuzhalnadan get these documents from to say that IGST was not paid? If there are any issues related to IGST, the concerned forum will send a notice for the same. Has the Income Tax Department here sent a notice saying the required tax was not paid? Did GST say like that? Without specifying anything, you just shout out what's in your mouth," Balan said.

"There are some fake martial arts practitioners. Since they don't know real martial arts, when they receive a blow, they fall to the ground. But they will pretend otherwise. They will say it’s their masterstroke and they haven’t received any blow. After falling in the mud, some will claim it is the best proof of their tactics and keep on rolling in the mud. That's what's happening here. I challenge you; you can't go even near the courtyard of the court in connection with this case. Her institution provided its service by complying with all the conditions. In a complaint, the decision taken without hearing the arguments of the party concerned will not stand the test of the law.

“It is said that Muhammed Riyas will be disqualified because he became Veena's husband. That case, too, will not see the courtyard of the court. If they have any problem, let them go to court. Are you fabricating one case after another every day? If it is proved that IGST has been paid, will Mathew Kuzhalnadan be ready to at least say publicly that he is withdrawing the allegations made in this regard?"

"A forum of the Income Tax Department took a decision without giving prior notice and without hearing the concerned party. Did this forum hear the part of Veena? Did it send a summons to Veena? Did it ask Veena for her return statement? It pronounced a judgment on the basis of a statement given by someone unilaterally. And then people walk on top of it, talking like this. In this case, they have to go to court. That's why I say it won’t stand legal scrutiny."

"In any case, let those who made the allegations prove it. I challenge them in this. She has paid 18% IGST every month. Yesterday Kuzhalnadan said she didn’t pay IGST and raised a serious allegation that it was a donation made to political parties. IGST has been paid by Veena and the company every month. Once that is proven, will Kuzhalnadan end his public life? Will you at least apologize? The party takes a stand after verifying whether what is said is true or not. As a responsible party, we have a responsibility to protect her if what is being said is true. That person need not necessarily belong to the CPM," Balan said.