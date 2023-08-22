Rift in CPM over dismissal of 5 co-op bank employees in Alappuzha; 20 members resign

Alappuzha: A total of 20 members of CPM's Kayamkulam Puthiyavila local committee have tendered their resignation in protest against the party's decision to dismiss five employees of a co-operative bank.



They were removed from their jobs for their alleged involvement in gold mortgage fraud in the CPM-controlled Kandallur cooperative bank.

Bank chief accountant Ullas Bhanu, accountants Ambili, Rachel Paul, senior clerks N S Jayalakshmi and K Rahul were terminated from the service based on a report filed by a inquiry commission appointed by the party.

Party sources said that along with the five, 15 members have also tendered their resignation.

The members were angered by CPM's decision to dismiss the bank staff without consulting them or discussing the matter within the party. One of the employees is a CPM local committee member and another is a party member.

When borrowers who pledged gold with the bank during 2016-18 went to reclaim their jewellery, officers told them that the bank sold their ornaments as they failed to turn within the stipulated period.

After bank members complained, the Department of Cooperation conducted an investigation. The special audit report of the Co-operative Department suggested that the management committee and the secretary should jointly pay a compensation of Rs 49 lakhs and 18% interest to the borrowers.

However, it is alleged that the governing body suspended the employees ignoring this solution. It is also alleged that dismissal was as per the instruction of the CPM area committee.

Three employees returned to work after paying the money. The five people who refused to pay were dismissed. Those who lost their jobs say that they are being made scapegoats for the managing committee's faults.