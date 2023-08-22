Maritime Board officials gave permits to 28 vessels by misusing 'largesse' to ‘Atlantic'

Kochi: The Kerala Maritime Board had given operational permits to 28 ineligible vessels also after it gave the clearance to 'Atlantic', the boat which was later involved in a major mishap near an estuary at Tanur in Malappuram district in May.

It has been alleged that the former Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of the board were involved in granting unlawful permits.

After the Tanur boat accident, the registration given to some of these boats was cancelled, claimed sources.

It is suspected that the then-CEO T P Salim Kumar likely took advantage of the alleged intervention of the Ports Minister's officer in initially allotting registration to 'Atlantic' which later sank in the Tanur waterbody, claiming the lives of 22 people who were on an excursion.

Salim Kumar was replaced the other day apparently over his statement to the police that C P Anwar Sadat, additional private secretary to Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil had called him, asking him to consider the application submitted by owner of 'Atlantic' for registration of the vessel.

The port officer in Alappuzha, who is the registering authority, reportedly gave the permit to 'Atlantic' by misinterpreting the Inland Vessels Act 87 (2) of 2021. He had earlier submitted a report stating that 'Atlantic' cannot be granted permit as it had been built without obtaining prior permission.