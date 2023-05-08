Malayalam
Maritime Board CEO helped accused owner of boat bypass rules to construct, operate Atlantic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 08, 2023 05:50 PM IST Updated: May 08, 2023 06:05 PM IST
Atlantic, the modified recreational boat which overturned on Sunday night; a copy of the Maritime Board CEO's letter. Screengrab: Manorama News
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Nassar, the owner of the double-decker recreational boat that killed 22 people onboard after overturning at Tanur in Malappuram on Sunday, is believed to have connived with higher officials to operate his boat Atlantic in violation of the rules.

As per reports, Nassar was fined only Rs 10,000 and then given the permit to operate the boat despite knowing it was not fit for the purpose. It has now come to light that it was Maritime Board CEO T P Salim Kumar who issued this instruction.

As per the rules, a permit is mandatory to build a boat. However, Nassar went on to build his boat despite not possessing a permit certificate. According to the copy of a letter accessed by Manorama News, Salim intervened to resolve the issue in Nassar's favour.

Meanwhile, the registering authority informed that Nassar's boat, Atlantic, was not registered.

The letter, written by Salim on February 28, was reportedly sent to the chairman of the Registering Authority under the Port Department and the Alappuzha Port Officer.

Excerpt from the Maritime CEO's letter:

Your attention is invited to the suggestion. Shri. Nassar P, belonging to Tanur in Malappuram, as per law, requires prior construction permission to build a boat by paying the Form Number 1 application fee. However, the boat in question has been constructed without obtaining prior permission or the application fee. According to Section 87 (2) of the Inland Vessel Act, 2021, there is a provision to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 if a boat is built in violation of these rules. Hence, it is directed to take further steps to check the safety standards, including the stability, of the said boat during the survey and issue its registration after levying the penalty as per Act IV, 2021. 

