Tanur: Police on Wednesday recorded the arrest of five persons in connection with the boat accident which claimed 22 lives late on Sunday in Malappuram's Tanur. As per the latest reports, police nabbed the boat's driver Dinesan who went absconding after the incident.



Police named owner of the ill-fated 'Atlantic', Nassar, as the key accused in the case. Apart from Nassar and Dinesan, Nassar's brother, Tanur resident Salam (53), relative Vahid (27) and friend Muhammad Shafi (37) were arrested. When the boat overturned in Poorapuzha estuary in Thooval Theeram, the driver of the boat managed to swim to safety and moved to a hide-out fearing arrest.

Meanwhile, the Parappanangadi judicial first-class magistrate remanded the boat owner in judicial custody for 14 days. Following this, police shifted him to Tirur sub-jail.

A source close to the police revealed that the probe team has intensified the search for another staff member of the boat who went absconding.