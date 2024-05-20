Malayalam
Kerala law student's rape-murder case: HC upholds death sentence of migrant worker

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 20, 2024 02:11 PM IST Updated: May 20, 2024 02:59 PM IST
Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Monday rejected the appeal moved by the convict in the rape and murder of a law student at Perumbavoor over the lower court's verdict awarding death sentence to him. Upholding the death sentence awarded to migrant worker Ameerul Islam, the HC granted permission to execute the order. 

The law student was found dead at her one-room house in Perumbavoor on April 28, 2016. In 2017, Ernakulam District Sessions court found Ameer guilty on three counts of forcefully entering the young woman's house, rape, and murder. However, the court did not accept the charges that he tried to destroy evidence.

(To be updated)

