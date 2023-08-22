Woman's body found in a ditch in the property of a colleague at Tuvvur at Malappuram

Malappuram: A dead body, suspected to be that of a woman who went missing ten days ago, was found in the premises of a house near the Panchayat office at Tuvvur in Malappuram Monday night.

The body was found lying in a ditch in the property of Vishnu, who works at the panchayat. He has been taken into custody.

The cops suspect that the deceased is Sujitha, a colleague of Vishnu at the panchayat, who had been missing since August 11, when she last reported for work.

According to reports, the inquest will be conducted in the morning.