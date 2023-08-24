Missing girl found 'undressed' at 'friend's' house in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Police found a missing student pursuing her degree course at a Kozhikode college, allegedly kidnapped by her friend, 'undressed' at the friend's' house in Kunduthode, Thottilpalam near Kuttiady.

Police rescued her from the house after being alerted by another friend of hers, whom she rang up and requested help from to escape the detention.

Police traced the student's location through her mobile number; they forcefully opened the door of the building on Thursday afternoon.

As soon as the cops arrived, the accused fled. They seized MDMA from the house. Police suspect the youth who was living alone at the house to be a drug addict. His parents are living abroad, said a source.

The girl, according to the police, arrived at the house of the accused - Unnithankanty Junaid - from her college hostel without her parents' or the hostel authority's knowledge on Wednesday.

Police are of the view that the girl was subjected to sexual assault and sent her to the government medical college for a medical check-up.

She was trying to get in touch with her friend while the cops were trying to trace her. The cops were acting upon the hostel authorities' complaint after she was allegedly taken from the hostel on Wednesday by the accused.

A source close to the development Onmanorama spoke to said the accused threw stones at the girl's house as a sort of 'revenge' against her family members who were opposed to their 'relationship'.

The accused apparently hurled stones at the house of a social worker too in the area to draw attention away from the issue, the source added.