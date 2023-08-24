In a twist of fate, 21-year-old Nikhitha P J hailing from Vaddakekara in Ernakulam district, has become the youngest panchayat member in Kerala. Nikhitha's rise to leadership was through her triumphant victory in the by-election for Muravanthuruth ward in the Vadakkekara Panchayat.

During the final month of her post-graduation, Nikhitha's father Joby Painedath who was the then panchayat member of Muravanthurath ward, died in an accident at her hometown. The sudden passing of her father was something that she couldn’t come to terms with at the time. In mourning, she found herself standing at a crossroads of grief and leadership. Soon after, Nikhitha contested and won the by-election, becoming a representative of the people in the ward.

Onmanorama had a brief chat with the youngest of people's representatives in Kerala.

What brought you to the decision to contest for the by-election?

After my father's passing, my family was also dependent on me. At the same time, party workers approached me requesting to contest in the by-elections while I was still a journalism student at the Manorama School of Communication (MASCOM).

Though I had no experience whatsoever in politics, I eventually agreed. I recall helping my father with panchayat matters; that was my only link to politics.

Nikhitha during her election campaign. Photo: Special Arrangements.

How did you manage to establish a connection with voters despite having no political background?

It was a challenge. I contested in the 11th ward of Vadakkekara Panchayat, but I reside in the 13th ward so I had to connect with around 400 families and prove my credibility. I visited each house five times, which helped me understand the impact my father had on their lives. The campaign allowed me to establish connections and win by a majority of 228 votes.

The Muravanthurath ward was initially dominated by another party. How did you deal with that?

The campaign wasn't easy in an LDF dominated area, but I received immense support from Congress workers, including party leaders like V D Satheesan and Uma Thomas MLA. I focused on engaging with the people of the area, through my public speeches. Initially, I had no idea how to do it but I spoke from my heart conveying my ideas and vision, that connection along with my father's legacy played a vital role.

Nikhitha PJ with opposition leader VD Satheesan. Photo: Special arrangements

How are you planning on maintaining the trust and promises that you made to the people?

I hope to continue my father's work and fulfil his developmental dreams for the ward. Understanding the needs of my constituents is crucial; I am committed to standing up for their rights. It's an honour to have their trust. I want to carry that forward in the next two years.

You've embraced a new path. What about your initial dreams of journalism?

Journalism was my initial dream but now I am focusing on public service. My current tenure ends in two years. I may or may not consider coming back to the media. Politics wasn't my first choice, but circumstances led me here. I'm determined to finish what my father started.