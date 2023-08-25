Onam kits to be provided in ration shops today; material shortage affects Day 1's distribution

Thiruvananthapuram: Distribution of free Onam kits could be carried out only in six districts during the first day on Thursday, but the same will be done through ration shops across the state from Friday, the authorities said.

Only a limited number of kits could be provided to AAT (yellow) ration card holders and the members of welfare institutions on Thursday, as there was a shortage of materials. The packaging process, too, got delayed.

Of the free kits distributed, 911 were handed out to beneficiaries in the Thiruvananthapuram district. While 54 kits were doled out in Palakkad, 51 were given out in Alappuzha, 11 in Malappuram, three in Kottayam, and one in Kollam, as per the figures released by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

The kit distribution was partially affected on Thursday due to the non-availability of Milma products and cashew nuts from the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation.

"The kits will be distributed at full capacity through the ration shops in all the districts," the official assured.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu inaugurated the distribution of Onam kits to inmates of welfare institutions at the Poojappura Old Age Home (Pakalveedu) here. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil presided over the function.

A sale of Rs 3 crore was registered in just five days at the ‘Onachanthas’ (Onam market outlets) on August 19. Out of these, Rs 2 crore are non-subsidized items and Rs 1 crore are subsidized ones, Anil said.