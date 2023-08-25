Wayanad Police strengthens vigil against inter-state smuggling, opens three check-posts

Wayanad: The Wayanad district police have strengthened vigil against smuggling by opening up three check-posts at inter-state borders with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

While the Excise Department has check-posts at major entry points into the district, the police did not have an active one in recent times. The police were restricted to patrolling and vehicle checks.

However, with an alleged increase in inter-state smuggling cases, the police have introduced check-posts at Muthanga and Tholppetty, both on the Karnataka border and at Pattavayal that's next to Tamil Nadu.

Superintendent of Police, Padam Singh, on Thursday inaugurated a police aid post and surveillance camer network near the RTO checkpost at Thakarappady near Muthanga.

He said the police would also maintain vigil along the banks of the River Kabani in the view of reports that the drug mafia has recruited youths from the border villages to smuggle in drugs from Karnataka. A peoples’ committee was formed in the border hamlets of Marakkadavu and Perikkalloor along the River Kabani, to help the police check the flow of drugs into the state through the forest.

All check-posts will be manned by four cops, including one officer.