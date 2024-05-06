Kallakadal: Families forced to relocate as sea water inundates residences in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Several families in Kerala's Kozhikode district were compelled to seek shelter elsewhere on Sunday after sea water breached their homes, a consequence of the "kallakadal" phenomenon prevalent in the state. Kallakadal is the sudden swell of the seas causing rough waves. The unexpected 'kallakkadal' is driven by robust winds from the southern Indian Ocean.

Rough sea conditions were observed in Kozhikode beach, West Hill Shanti Nagar Colony, and Bhat Road areas of the district. The water even entered a residence of bedridden patient Rajappan in Westhill Shanti Nagar Colony. Similar predicaments were faced by households belonging to Vennila, Sudheesh, Karthikeyan, and Ramesh as their homes were also inundated.

The forceful waves eroded the soil underneath the foundation of the home., The ground behind the Samudra Auditorium was also inundated. The onslaught began at 6 pm on Sunday, exacerbating during the night, prompting some residents to seek refuge in their relatives' homes.

Sea wall

A section of the sea wall spanning nearly 30 meters was destroyed near Shanti Nagar colony. Local residents highlighted the recurring issue of sea water breaching the sea wall, originally constructed in 2001 by gathering soil from various locations. With each strong wave, the water encroaches upon residential areas, and during sea storms, reptiles are known to venture into homes from within the breached sea wall.

The vulnerability of fishing families resettled near the sea wall may be attributed to their proximity to the coastline, Ward Councillor of 72 ward in West Hill MK Mahesh told Onmanorama.

“The families of the fishermen who had got houses in 2011 from the state government were returning to the beach and settling near the sea wall. That's why the sea surge affects them. We reconstructed the sea wall in 2023 using Rs 40 lakh. We have once again submitted a detailed project to the irrigation department for the reconstruction of the wall,” Mahesh said.

Sea water enters homes in West Hill, Kozhikode as part of kallakadal phenomenon. Photo: Manorama

Sea incursion in Thrissur

Residents in the coastal region of Thrissur are on high alert following the occurrence of kallakadal phenomenon. Heavy waves crashed onto the shores of Perinjanam Samiti Beach, Arattu Kadavu, and Mathilakam Poklai Beach, heightening apprehensions among the local populace.

Workers witnessed massive waves in the deep sea in Vanchipura and Companykadav in the morning, with high tides persisting into the night. Responding to warnings, boats and fishing equipment were promptly relocated to safer locations along the shore last night, where hundreds of small and large vessels were moored. However, the frequent rough seas and diminished fish availability have adversely impacted the livelihoods of labourers in the area.

At Samiti Beach, the waves surged up to 30 meters inland, prompting heightened vigilance from coastal police and fishermen who remain on alert.

The coastal stretch of Kodungallur is also grappling with the kallakadal phenomenon, with the sea encroaching upon Eriyad Beach and Edavilangu New Road area. Waves surged onto the shore during high tides on Sunday nught and morning.