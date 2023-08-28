Teen boy attempts to kill father, makes suicide bid fearing arrest

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy attempted to kill his father ailing from kidney-related disease with the help of a friend for scolding him at Pothencode here on Sunday. Fearing arrest, the accused tried to die by suicide after helping his accomplice to escape.

The father and son are currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College hospital. Sources confirmed that the duo is out of danger.



The boy stabbed his father in the head after splashing water mixed with chilli powder on his face. The brutal attack came to light after the injured man managed to flee from the house screaming for help. According to sources, the incident took place around 10.30 am on Sunday.

In his statement to police, the boy's father revealed that he had questioned his son for wearing another person's footwear and directed him not to repeat it. It is assumed that provoked by this scolding, the boy attacked his father.

“The man was taking rest when the two boys barged into his room and attacked him. Minutes after getting scolded, the teenager took a friend to his house and poured water mixed with chilli powder on his father's face. When the man was struggling in pain, the boy stabbed him in the head with a sharp object multiple times. He escaped from the attackers after making a break for the door. The boy's friend had worn a mask to conceal his identity,” said the police.

The boy attempted to commit suicide by hanging on the window after seeing the police. The cops rescued the boy after kicking the door open.