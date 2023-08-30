Kuzhalnadan takes a dig at CPM, says AKG Centre constructed illegally

Kottayam: Hours after his firm filed a defamation case against Left leader C N Mohanan, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Wednesday, trained his gun on CPM.



While reacting to CPM state secretary M V Govindan's seven questions posed to him over the alleged violation of land rules, Kuzhalnadan said that while he has not broken any law, the ruling party's headquarters in the state, AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, was constructed illegally.

The Muvattupuzha MLA said the majority of buildings, including resorts in Chinnakanal have violated land rules. "The construction on my property in Chinnakanal has a residential permit. There is nothing illegal in the construction. AKG Centre, where Govindan held the press meet, was constructed violating the Land Reassignment Act,” said Kuzhalnadan.

He also rubbished the allegations of evading stamp duty while registering his land in Chinnakanal.

Kuzhalnadan said CPM district secretaries who levelled allegations against him possess illegal assets worth crores of rupees. He challenged Govindan to inquire into the assets owned by CPM's Ernakulam and Idukki district secretaries and lodge a defamation case against him if his allegations proved wrong.

Kuzhalnadan said he termed his property as a private building as he launched the tourist facility with a residential permit. He also displayed a licence issued by the local self-government for opening his tourist facility.