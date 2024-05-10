Student dies after bike crashes into house in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A youth met with a tragic end after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a house in Bilathikulam here on Friday. The deceased is Anurup (21), son of Sivadas, of Chellanam in Ernakulam. He was a third-year student of applied electronics at West Hill Government Engineering College.

Ijaz Iqbal (22), son of Mohammed Iqbal, of Thalayolaparambu in Kottayam, who was with Anurup, sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The duo were on their way to the railway station from the hostel on two motorcycles on Friday morning when the accident happened. The grill and window of the house were damaged on impact. Anurup died on the spot.