Karakonam Medical College scam: ED files charge sheet

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the authorities of Karakonam Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident was prompted by the complaint that arose from the alleged acceptance of Rs 7.22 crore from the parents of 28 students in exchange for promises of admission, which were not fulfilled later.

The primary accused in the case is the South Kerala Medical Mission, responsible for managing Karakonam Medical College. The individuals named as charged by the ED include Ex-Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam of CSI Church, Bennett Abraham (Director of the Medical College), TT Praveen (former Secretary), P Thankaraj (former Finance Controller), and Clerk PL Shiji.

After the crime branch registered a case based on the parent’s complaint, the medical college authorities attempted to settle the case by refunding the money; however, they could not compensate everyone affected by the scandal. A significant portion of the funds received had already been invested in constructing other church establishments. Additionally, the ED seized Rs 95 lakh, which will be reimbursed to the victims who lost money.

However, the initial allegation of money laundering involving Rs 500 crore was not substantiated during the ED’s investigation. Moreover, no evidence supports the claim that black money was smuggled abroad. Key witnesses in the case include 27 parents who lost money and several medical college employees. The investigation team has submitted a 1510-page prosecution complaint (charge sheet) containing documents and testimonies to the PMLA Special Court for further prosecution proceedings.

Action against accused to be decided after verifying documents

The Administrative Committee of the South Kerala Diocese has decided to take further action against those implicated in the case after reviewing the documents submitted by the ED to the court. The accused individuals, former Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam and former Administrative Secretary TT Praveen, no longer hold positions within the institution.

Bennet Abraham, the Director of Karakonam Medical College, is currently the only one holding an official position under the Church. Sources from the administrative committee stated that they would determine the course of action against him only after reviewing the details of the documents submitted by the ED.