Heavy rain leaves roads flooded in TVM, Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Incessant rain has left major roads and houses flooded in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on Monday. In the capital city, rainwater is flowing to shops at Chalai market as the road is completely flooded. The vendors are fearing that the stock will get damaged in the water. Manorama News reported that road work close to the market led to waterlogging as the drains were covered for the work.



Houses and shops in low-lying areas of the district are inundated due to the heavy rain. The natives here criticised the corporation for poor maintenance of the drainage system and lapses in pre-monsoon works while complaining about the flood-like situation. In view of the complaints, the corporation has started clearing a few drains at areas like Muttathara. Manorama News reported that the residents themselves blocked the drains by dumping waste in the drains. In the visuals aired on the news channel, an excavator was seen recovering a huge quantity of waste from the drains.

Meanwhile, major canals including Amayizhanchan thodu and Ullor thodu were found overflowing. Houses and roads close to these canals are found submerged.

In Kochi, severe waterlogging is reported at Kundannoor and Vyttila roads. The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam for Monday. The commercial capital of the district is likely to receive heavy rain in the coming days.

In Alappuzha, the fire station at Thakazhi flooded on Monday morning. Efforts are on to clear the water from here. Like Thiruvananthapuram, drains are continuing to overflow in Alappuzha town.

As heavy rains pose potential hazards, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to remain vigilant. With expectations of heavy rainfall within a short timeframe, there's a risk of flash floods and urban waterlogging, particularly in low-lying areas. Landslides may also be triggered by prolonged rainfall. In light of this, authorities are urging residents, especially those in hilly and coastal regions, to exercise caution and stay alert.