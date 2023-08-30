Jeep driver, rider killed in bus collision on MC Road

Kulanada (Pathanamthitta): Two persons lost their lives when a jeep collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at Kulanada, near Pandalam, on the Main Central (MC) Road in Pathanamthitta district.

The jeep went out of control near the Manthuka petrol pump at Kulanada and crashed into the KSRTC bus after swerving off the course.

The driver of the jeep, Arunkumar (29) of Biju Vilasam house, and Lathika (50) of Kottayikkal Lathika Bhavan, Kollam, who was a traveller in the vehicle, died in the incident.