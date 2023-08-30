Jeep driver, rider killed in bus collision on MC Road

Our Correspondent
Published: August 30, 2023 11:48 AM IST
The jeep went out of control near the Manthuka petrol pump at Kulanada and crashed into the KSRTC bus after swerving off the course. Photo: Manorama

Kulanada (Pathanamthitta): Two persons lost their lives when a jeep collided with a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at Kulanada, near Pandalam, on the Main Central (MC) Road in Pathanamthitta district.

RELATED ARTICLES

The jeep went out of control near the Manthuka petrol pump at Kulanada and crashed into the KSRTC bus after swerving off the course.

The driver of the jeep, Arunkumar (29) of Biju Vilasam house, and Lathika (50) of Kottayikkal Lathika Bhavan, Kollam, who was a traveller in the vehicle, died in the incident.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout