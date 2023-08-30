One killed as gangs clash on Thiruvonam night in Kottayam

Our Correspondent
Published: August 30, 2023 11:10 AM IST Updated: August 30, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Ashwin (23), a native of Neendoor died in the gang clash in Kottayam yesterday night. Photo: Manorama Online

Kottayam: One person was stabbed to death in a clash between gangs of youths at Onamthuruthu village in Kottayam district last night. 

Ashwin (23), a native of Neendoor, is the deceased. 

Anandu, who was with Ashwin during the clash, also suffered wounds. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The gangs of youths confronted each other at Onamthuruthu Junction around 10 pm on Tuesday. The clash followed quarrels during a drinking bout on Thiruvonam day. Both Ashwin and Anandu were severely wounded. They were immediately taken to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, but Ashwin died on the way.

Anandu is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The police said they have received clues about the accused persons.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is on.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout