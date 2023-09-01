'Accused murdered 5-year-old in Aluva to destroy evidence', police to file chargesheet today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2023 09:17 AM IST Updated: September 01, 2023 10:27 AM IST
Asfaq Alam. Photo: Manorama

Kochi: The Special Investigation team probing the brutal murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva will submit the chargesheet in the case on Friday.

According to the chargesheet, the accused murdered the child to destroy evidence. The accused has been booked for 9 offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Along with rape and murder charges, police have slapped charges under the POCSO act on the accused.

The 800-page-chargesheet, prepared by SP Vivek Kumar and Inspector MM Manjudas, is being submitted to the court 35 days after the crime.

The girl, the child of a migrant couple from Bihar, who went missing on July 28 was found murdered in an abandoned area near Aluva market on July 29. Asfaq Alam, the man who abducted the child, confessed to sexually abusing and killing her. The accused hit the child's head with a stone; there were injuries on the genitals of the child, the autopsy stated.

