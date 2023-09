Kozhikode: Mimicry artiste Pillattu CP Shaji was found hanging from a tree in his yard on Saturday. He was 41.

His body was found during a search led by his neighbours. The police retrieved a suicide note that said he was tired of his life and that he was going on his way.

Shaji also worked as an autorickshaw driver in the Valayam Town. The body has been sent for post-mortem.