Man found with gunshot wound to head in Kozhikode hotel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 31, 2023 09:59 AM IST
Nadakkau Police said that the wound looked self-inflicted. File Photo: IANS
Kozhikode: A 38-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Nadakkau Police told Onmanorama that the wound looks self-inflicted.

Shamsudeen, a native of Kavunthara near Koyilandi in Kozhikode, was found inside the lodge opposite the KSRTC bus stand in the city at midnight, police said.

Acting on a man-missing complaint filed by Shamsuddeen's relatives, police traced him to NCK Tourist Home in the city. But he had closed the door from inside, so police officers and Shamsuddeen's relatives broke the door open and found him grievously wounded.

They first took him to a private hospital. He was later shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

