The Kozhikode district administration late on Friday ordered a temporary ban on all quarry operations following the red alert issued for heavy rainfall.

Collector Snehil Kumar, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued a temporary ban on quarry operations, soil excavation, mining, well construction, and sand extraction in the district.

Meanwhile, heavy rains and strong surface winds, at times touching 60 km per hour, swept through most parts of Thiruvananthapuram district, particularly the city. Power lines were damaged as trees were uprooted in many parts of the district, disrupting power for nearly two hours in large parts of the capital.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of strong winds of more than 40 km per hour in eight districts in the state, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur, Palakkad and Kasaragod. The weather department on Friday also sounded a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram in the evening, between 8 pm and 11 pm. The alert was issued citing the possibility of heavy rainfall. No casualties were reported in the district.

IMD has forecast heavy (7–11 cm) to very heavy (12–20 cm) rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) at several places in Kerala from May 24 to 26. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely on May 23, 27, 28, and 29.

Meanwhile, rainfall of up to 3 cm was reported in Kunnamkulam and Kodungallur in Thrissur, and in Nilambur in Malappuram on Friday, according to the IMD. In many parts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode, more than 2 cm of rainfall was recorded.

The IMD in a press release on May 23 said the conditions were likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 2 days. People are advised to remain in safe places and avoid travel during the night, the IMD said.