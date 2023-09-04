Holiday for educational institutions in Konni, yellow alert in 2 districts today

Pathanamthitta: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain in the upcoming hours.

While moderate rain is expected at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur, other districts are likely to receive light rainfall.

Holiday in Konni

In wake of heavy rains in the area, the Pathanamthitta District Collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions in Konni. There is no change in pre-scheduled exams. Schools and colleges across the state are to open on Monday after the Onam holidays.

Dam shutters raised

Gurunathanmann and Mundanpara regions of Pathanamthitta district are experiencing heavy rainfall. Following the incessant rains, the Kakkattar river in the district is in spate. Two shutters of Maniyar Dam and one shutter of Moozhiyar Dam were opened. Three shutters of Moozhiyar Dam, a reservoir of Kakkad hydropower project, were also raised on Sunday.

Landslides

Local residents said that they witnessed a torrent of muddy floodwater in the Mundanpara stream on Sunday evening. It is suspected that a landslide which occurred in the forest led to the torrent.

Meanwhile, a landslip on the Seetakuzhi-Mundanpara route has blocked the traffic in the area. Vehicles were diverted to the road on the other side of the stream following this.

Access to Gavi has been temporarily suspended due to the threat of landslides.

Alerts

The Meteorological Department has warned that moderate rainfall is likely to continue in Kerala for the next 5 days.

Yellow alert in districts

September 4 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam

September 5 -Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki

September 6 - Ernakulam, Idukki

September 7 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur,

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur