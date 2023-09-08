How cybercriminals are luring you on WhatsApp nowadays

Thiruvananthapuram: Online frauds continue unabated despite increasing scrutiny and repeated alerts by cyber watchdogs and law enforcers. Amid concerns over massive digital loan frauds, a new threat in the form of casual messages over WhatsApp has emerged.

Earlier such frauds were attempted via Facebook or Messenger. But now the latest modus operandi is to send messages, pretending to be acquaintances and offering freebies, over the instant messaging platform WhatsApp.

Be careful while responding to 'Hi' from certain unknown numbers, including those from abroad. Software and apps that can find phone numbers entered in social media platforms or online shopping websites pave the way for fraud. The phone numbers given at shops after shopping also are getting leaked on a large scale, the police cyber wing warned.

Also, the video-call scam which was committed via Messenger is now becoming widespread through WhatsApp as well. People fall into this trap by attending video calls from such unknown numbers. There have also been instances of blackmailing after taking a photo of the person attending the call with nudity on the other end.

Modus operandi

First, the fraudsters try to befriend you over WhatsApp with 'Hi' messages. Usually, the link of any amusing incident would also be sent. If this link is clicked on, then the fraudsters get access to your phone camera and mike. They would be even able to directly manage the photos in the gallery. If they gain access to the phone camera and mike, they manage to view the images and listen to the conversations. Complaints of blackmailing using such methods are also on the rise.

Trader loses Rs 45 lakh

Keralites are losing a lot of money after falling for scams such as part-time jobs offered via WhatsApp and trading fraud of buying goods and selling them immediately at a profit. On Thursday, a trader in Thiruvananthapuram lost Rs 45 lakh in a trading fraud. The cyber wing has filed a case over this.

So far, more than 400 cases have been registered over these two types of fraud carried out from abroad as well as from certain places in Indian states such as Haryana or Jharkhand which are generally linked with these crimes.