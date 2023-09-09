Malayalam
Malappuram man dies on the same day of his child's birth

Our Correspondent
Published: September 09, 2023 04:03 PM IST
Noufal was working at a DTP centre in Dubai. Photo: Special Arrangements
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A man died on the same day on which his wife gave birth to their third child. Malappuram Vengara Pakkatappuraya native Valiyakkathodi Noufal Hudawi (35), an expatriate working in Qatar, died on Thursday evening.

Noufal felt physical discomfort while playing football with his friends after work, he immediately succumbed to a cardiac arrest. According to his friends,  Noufal was happy and active knowing the birth of his child when he reached the playground.

Noufal has been working at a DTP centre in Qatar since July.  He had worked as a teacher at different institutes, including Chemmad Darul Huda, before leaving for Qatar.

