Kasaragod youth hangs to death after losing heavily in online rummy

Kasaragod: A 23-year-old man hanged to death on a tree on Wednesday after losing heavily playing online rummy.



P K Rosh was found hanging from a tree near the resort where he was employed at the Attukal Waterfalls in Pallivasal, Idukki. Even though his colleagues rushed him to the hospital, he could not be saved.

According to his colleagues, Rosh used to play rummy for a very long time in a day and wasted a lot of money. He even borrowed money to play as he was addicted to the online gaming, a colleague said.

A few days ago, he borrowed Rs 80,000 from his friends. He told them that he needed money to treat his sister, who was affected by a chronic disease. Apparently, he spent this money on playing online rummy, his co-workers said.

After completing the inquest process, the body was transferred to Adimali Taluk Hospital for postmortem.

Rosh is survived by Parackal Reji and Rejina of Vellarikundu, Kasaragod.