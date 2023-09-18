Woman hires trio to set son's scooter ablaze, same gang assaults her months later

Malappuram: In a bizarre incident, a 48-year-old woman, who had paid money to a three-member gang to set the scooter of her son ablaze, was assaulted and her house damaged by the same goons a few months later at Mullyakurshi in Kerala's Malappuram district last Friday.

Thachamkunnan Nafeesa and her son Mohammed Shafeeq, who lives around 500 metres away from her home, were involved in a family dispute and she allegedly wanted to teach him a lesson.

She hatched a plot to set Shafeeq's scooter on fire and hired three goons -- neighbour Mehboob and his friends Kaja Hussain and Abdul Nasar, both from Tamil Nadu. The contract was for Rs 20,000 and she paid Rs 5000 in advance.

As per the deal, the trio set the scooter on fire on May 1. However, the police arrested the gang and Nafeesa on May 6 for burning down the vehicle. Later, a court in Perinthalmanna remanded the gang in judicial custody.

The trio came out on bail recently. Nafeesa was already out on bail. According to the police, Nafeesa refused to pay the remaining amount to the gang and they attacked her on September 15. They also damaged her house.

"We have arrested the trio in connection with the case. We are now investigating what was the provocation to attack the woman who hired them for the previous crime. The gang was also involved in other robbery cases under the Melattur police station limits," Station House Officer KR Renjith told Onmanorama.