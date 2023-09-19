Woman teacher found hanging inside house in TVM

Vellarada: A 38-year-old woman teacher was found hanging dead inside her house here in Thiruvananthapuram district on Tuesday.



Sreelathika, a teacher at a private school, was found dead in her parents' house at Charivuvila in Puliyoorsala.

She is the wife of Ashok Kumar, a native of Karumanoor. It is learnt that family problems were the cause of suicide.

Sreelathika, who was living with Ashok at his house, reached the family home in Puliyoorsala on Sunday. She was found dead at 9 pm.

Vellarada police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.