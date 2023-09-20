Autorickshaw driver hacks woman in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2023 04:13 PM IST
Representational Image

Kottayam: An autorickshaw driver hacked a woman at Varimuttam here on Wednesday. Arppokkara native Vijitha (40) sustained severe injuries in the attack. She is currently admitted to the ICU at Kottayam Government Medical College. Accused Anoop (40) is absconding, said police.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Vijitha who is separated from her husband has been living in a rented house for the last three years. According to natives, Vijitha was in a relationship with the accused. Meanwhile, police stated that Anoop was jailed for attacking the woman's husband.

RELATED ARTICLES

“ The accused walked out of jail two days back after obtaining bail. Following this, he barged into the woman's house and attacked her. Later, he managed to flee from the spot. We have intensified the search to trace him,” said police.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout