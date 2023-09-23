Derogatory remarks on Minister Veena George: Women's Commission registers case against K M Shaji

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Women's Commission on Saturday registered a case against former MLA and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader K M Shaji over allegedly making derogatory comments against Kerala health minister Veena George. The Women's Commission chairperson Adv P Sathidevi has sought a report from Malappuram district chief on the incident.



The commission condemned the IUML leader's statement and expressed strong protest against it.

“ KM Shaji has insulted a woman who won immense public support with strong interventions in her profession. He used abusive words against the minister. Strong agitation should be made against such people who indulge in such dirty politics,” criticised the chairperson.

Shaji triggered the controversy while addressing an event organised by his party in Malappuram's Athani on Thursday.

Mocking Veena George's speech in the state assembly, Shaji said she (George) doesn't "know anything". He also alleged that the public health sector in the state is not up to the mark.

Shaji even referred to her as 'Sadanam' as objectifying her.

The speech triggered a controversy after CPM's women's wing All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and youth wing DYFI asked him to withdraw his statement and sought an unconditional apology from him.

(With PTI inputs)