Estimated cost of K M Shaji’s two houses Rs 1.90 crore

Kozhikode: The secretaries of Kozhikode corporation and Chirakkal panchayat have given a report to Enforcement Directorate stating that the estimated value of Muslim League MLA K M Shaji's two houses were Rs 1.90 crore.

The houses are in the name of Shaji's wife. The estimated value of his house at Maloorkunnu in Kozhikode is Rs 1.62 crore while the house at Manali in Kannur is worth Rs 28 lakh. The ED had directed the secretaries of the corporation and panchayat to submit a report on Shaji’s assets in connection with the allegations that the MLA had taken bribe for permitting the plus two batch at Azhikode school in Kannur.

According to the report, the Kozhikode house was constructed in violation of building permit conditions. Though the permit period expired in 2016, it has not been renewed yet. The permission was granted for a two story house with 3200 sq feet area. But the MLA ended up constructing a three storey building spread across an area of 5260 sq ft.

The report pointed out that the completion certificate of the building was not submitted to the authorities concerned. Occupancy certificate and house number have not been granted.

The report said that only the estimated price of the building was calculated. It recommended that the PWD may be entrusted with the task of detailed inspection.

Corporation executive engineer A M Jayan appeared before the ED.

The report submitted by Chirakkal panchayat secretary T P Unnikrishnan stated that the local body had given permission for construction of 2325 sq ft house and there were no alterations in the original plan.

The ED on Monday also recorded the statements of PTA office bearers of Azhikode higher secondary school and the officials of the cooperative bank in which the school operates its account.

Rs 1.38 lakh to regulate construction

Shaji's wife had submitted an application before Kozhikode corporation for regularizing the house at Maloorkunnu. Subsequently, the corporation gave a notice asking her to remit three times fine and tax which came to Rs 1.38 lakh. They were asked to demolish the house for carrying out construction in violation of building permit conditions.

The corporation authorities have stated that the house will be inspected on the basis of the new application and if they are convinced that no violations had taken place, steps will be taken to regularize the building and grant the house number.