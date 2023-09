Thrissur: Mathilakam police here on Sunday arrested a bank official and his son for taking a gold loan by pledging fake gold in Canara Bank's West Vemballoor branch.



The accused are Vellangaloor native Dasaradhan, a gold appraiser at the regional branch of the bank, and his son Jishnu Prasad.

Fake gold weighing 5.5 gm was pledged in the bank to swindle Rs 23,500.

The father-son duo reportedly committed the crime on June 6.

The fraud came to light after officials raised red flags during auditing.