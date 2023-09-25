Thrissur: In an accident near Guruvayur, a man died after being run over by a tipper lorry. The incident took place around 9.30 am on Monday.

The deceased is identified as 40-year-old Binu from Peringode near Koottanad in Palakkad district. According to eyewitnesses, Binu was trying to overtake the lorry on the Northern Bypass Road when the incident happened. Binu’s bike hit the tipper lorry and he fell under the vehicle. The rear tyres of the tipper lorry ran over him.

Though Binu was rushed to a private hospital in Chavakkad, he was declared brought dead. Chavakkad police reached the spot and carried out the formalities. Binu’s body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem.