Teenager injured in bike accident dies at Kozhikode medical college hospital

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2023 06:15 PM IST
KT Jinshad. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A teenager, who was under treatment after a bike accident, succumbed to injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

KT Jinshad, 16, from Arakkinar near Beypore sustained injuries in a head-on collision with another bike on September 22.

Jinshad was accompanied by his father Chakkerikkad Paramb KT Jaffer when the accident occurred adjacent to railway tracks at Arakkinar.

He was a plus-two student of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Meenchantha. Jinshad leaves his father Jaffer, mother Shereeja and siblings Juraid, Jaseem and Jamis.

