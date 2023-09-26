Teenager injured in bike accident dies at Kozhikode medical college hospital

Kozhikode: A teenager, who was under treatment after a bike accident, succumbed to injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

KT Jinshad, 16, from Arakkinar near Beypore sustained injuries in a head-on collision with another bike on September 22.

Jinshad was accompanied by his father Chakkerikkad Paramb KT Jaffer when the accident occurred adjacent to railway tracks at Arakkinar.

He was a plus-two student of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Meenchantha. Jinshad leaves his father Jaffer, mother Shereeja and siblings Juraid, Jaseem and Jamis.