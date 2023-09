Ponnani: A pregnant woman's condition deteriorated after she was allegedly given a transfusion of the wrong blood type at a private hospital in Malappuram's Ponnani on Friday.

Veliyankadu native Ruxana (26) was admitted to a maternity centre in Ponnani for delivery. Relatives alleged that she was given B positive blood instead of O negative blood type.

She has been shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.