Kochi: The body of one fishermen who went missing after a boat capsized near Munambam in Ernakulam was retrieved on Saturday.

The deceased Sarath (24) from Kollamparambu at Malipuram beach had gone missing with three others on Thursday. According to reports, one more body was found and the search is on for two others.

Malipuram natives Shaji (53) and Mohanan (53), and Alappuzha native (56) are the other missing men.

The boat carrying seven people overturned around 5 pm, 10 nautical miles away from Munambam beach, at the north end of Vypin island. The boat named 'Nanma' was returning from Malipuram after collecting fish.

Three men managed to stay afloat by holding on to drinking water cans. The survivors were miraculously found by another fishing boat around 8pm.