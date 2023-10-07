Kerala Police to buy new toolkit to check AI-based fraud

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police will purchase software developed by the Hyderabad-based C-DAC that will enable officers to detect and prevent Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based fraud.



Making this announcement at the ‘Varthamanam’ programme of Manorama, SP of Cyber Operations S Harisankar said that the software was being acquired considering the rising incidents of ‘deep-face technology’ frauds in the country. Cases of blackmailing people with indecent photos created with AI are also witnessing a spurt, he added.

The Kerala Police officials are planning to introduce a facility that would warn people as soon as messages, emails and links sent by fraud operators are received on their phones.

Meanwhile, the authorities are improving the strength of the cyber police personnel. While 300 new personnel have completed their training, another 300 officers will be ready to join duty next week.