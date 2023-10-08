Malayalam
Heavy rain likely in Kerala; Yellow alert in 3 districts tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2023 03:38 PM IST
kerala rain
Representational Image: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rain is likely to batter various districts of Kerala in the next five days. IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Monday.

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Rainfall accompanied by lightning is likely to continue in Kerala till October 12. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has urged the public to exercise caution during lightning.

As per the latest alert issued at 2.15 pm on Sunday, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is likely to lash Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod by 5.00 pm.

Yellow alert in districts
October 9 : Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad
October 10 : Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur
October 11 : Ernakulam, Idukki
October 12 : Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram

